6 Movies To Watch This Gandhi Jayanti

Watch the most inspiring and heart-warming movies based on the values and life of Mahatma Gandhi on his birthday.

Updated On 10:08 AM IST, 01 Oct 2023

1. Gandhi, My Father

Where to watch: JioCinema, YouTube, Zee5

Release year: 2007

2. Lage Raho Munna Bhai

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release year: 2007

3. Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Mara

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release year: 2005

4. The Making Of The Mahatma

Where to watch: JioCinema

Release year: 1996

5. Gandhi

Where to watch: JioCinema

Release year: 1982

6. Mahatma: Life Of Gandhi (Documentary)

Where to watch: YouTube

Release year: 1982

