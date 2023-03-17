6 Beach Destinations That Indians Can Visit Without A Prior Visa

Looking for a beach holiday this summer, but worried about visa formalities? Here are places to visit without a prior visa
Also known as the lover’s paradise, Maldives is a favourite island destination among Indian travellers. It allows Indians to visit the place without a visa. All you will need is a legitimate passport and the necessary documents concerning your bank account statement as well as address proof to avoid any hassle.
Seychelles in East Africa is dotted with numerous stunning beaches and nature reserves. Additionally, you can enter its border without a visa. However, you will receive a visitor’s permit upon arrival, which will allow you to spend and explore the island for three months.
Mauritius is undoubtedly one of the world’s most picturesque nations. It is blessed with beautiful rainforests, pristine white sand beaches, thrilling hiking trails, and a varied selection of flora and fauna. It is one such island nation that allows Indian travellers to visit without a visa.
Stretching out over 17,000 islands, this country provides a diverse melange of experiences spanning from the smouldering volcanoes of Central Java to the lush expanses of Bali's paddy terraces. You will be given a visa upon arrival, and you will also need a passport that is valid and has at least six months left on it after the date of your arrival.
This twin-island country allows Indians to visit visa-free and makes for a fantastic island vacation. It is located towards the south of Grenada. All you will require is a valid passport for six months from the date of arrival to the date of departure, sufficient health insurance and valid round trip tickets.
Tuvalu boasts a bounty of attractions that will keep you enthralled for a month, including marine turtles, stunning coral reefs, tropical fish, and swaying coconut trees. Once you land, you will get a visa upon arrival. You only need to have a passport that is valid for at least six months from the date of arrival and proof of stay.