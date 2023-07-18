6 5G Smartphones With 6GB RAM To Buy Under Rs 15,000

From Samsung to Vivo, check out these budget-friendly 5G smartphones that offer 6GB RAM and other features.

Updated On 07:54 PM IST, 18 Jul 2023

One of the most important things before buying a smartphone is to check the RAM it offers. The more RAM a smartphone has, the more it will function smoothly. Here are some of the budget friendly phones with 6GB RAM:

1. Samsung Galaxy M13 5G

Price: Starting at Rs 14,999

Available on Amazon India

2. Vivo T2x 5G

Price: Starting at Rs 13,999

Available on Flipkart

3. Poco X5 5G

Price: Starting at Rs 14,999

Available on Flipkart

4. Redmi 11 Prime 5G

Price: Starting at Rs 14,999

Available on Amazon India and mi.com

5. iQOO Z6 Lite 5G

Price: Rs 14,999

Available on Amazon India

6. Tecno Spark 10 5G

Price: Starting at Rs 13,996

Available on Flipkart and Amazon

