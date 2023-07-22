5 Ways To Check Your PF Balance

Stay informed about your PF balance and track your retirement savings effortlessly with EPFO's convenient methods.
EPFO users can check their PF balance via SMS, UAN number, UMANG app, without a UAN number, or by missed call. Here are the steps to check them.
EPFO simplified UAN members' access to PF contribution, balance, and KYC details by sending an SMS with "EPFOHO UAN [Language]" to 7738299899.
To check their PF balance, employees can visit the EPFO portal, navigate to "Our Services" > "For Employees" > "Member Passbook," log in using UAN, password, and select the Member ID to view/download the EPF passbook.
To check your PF balance on the UMANG app, install it, select EPFO, go to Employee Centric Services, choose View Passbook, enter UAN, request OTP, enter OTP, and select Member ID to view EPF balance.
To check your PF balance without a UAN number, visit the EPFO website, select "Know Your EPF Balance," provide necessary details, and submit the form to get your PF balance.
Check PF balance via missed call at "011-22901406" if they have an active UAN, registered mobile number, and linked essential documents.