5 Smartphones Launching In August 2023 In India

From Redmi 12 to Moto G14, check out the phones launching in the country next month.

Updated On 01:01 PM IST, 31 Jul 2023

As we head into August, let's take a look at the phones that will be launched in the upcoming month. While the launch dates of some of the smartphones have been revealed, the others are expected to make their debut.

Redmi 12

Launch Date: August 1

Image source: Mi website

Moto G14

Launch Date: August 1

Image source: Flipkart Website

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G

Launch Date: August

Image source: Samsung

Infinix GT 10 Pro

Launch Date: August 3

Image source: Flipkart Website

iQoo Z7 Pro 5G

Launch Date: August 2nd Week

Image Source: iQoo

