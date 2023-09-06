5 Places To Visit In Mumbai To Witness Dahi Handi Celebrations

Dahi Handi events will be organised across Mumbai and neighbouring areas on September 7.
Dahi Handi is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Mumbai, Thane and Pune. It is a popular festival in which a human pyramid is formed to break an earthen pot filled with curd hanging mid-air. Here are seven places you can visit to witness the celebrations in Mumbai:
According to a report in The Free Press Journal, the Kopri Shiv Sena branch is organising the "Chief Minister Dahi Handi Utsav" in Kopri area of Thane where Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde will be present. Huge crowds are expected to turn up for the event.
Many famous personalities are expected to attend the Dahi Handi event organised by BJP leader Ram Kadam in the Ghatkopar area. It is one of the most famous Dahi Handi spots in the city.
Organised by Sanskruti Yuva Pratishthan and Pratap Sarnaik Foundation, the Dahi Handi is celebrated here on a large scale.
Kalidas Lolambkar's Dahi Handi is famous all over the city.
It is said that Shree Sankalp Pratishthan Charitable Trust organises one of the tallest Dahi Handi's in the city.