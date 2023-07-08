5 Places For Monsoon Trekking In Goa

Discover the breathtaking views as you explore the gems of Goa during this rainy season.

Updated On 09:51 AM IST, 08 Jul 2023

Embark on a thrilling monsoon adventure in Goa! The Goa Tourism Development Corporation is presenting an enticing Monsoon Trekking program, featuring some famous treks. According to Travelxp, these treks are:

1. Sonsogor Trek

Sonsogor, the highest peak in Goa, India, stands at 1,026 meters above sea level, offering a chance to touch the clouds within a 2-3 hour climb.

(Source: Representative image/Pexels)

2. Dudhsagar Trek

Dudhsagar Falls, the 5th tallest waterfall in India, captivates with its ethereal charm during the monsoon season.

3. Hivrem Trek

The Hivrem-Valpoi Fall awaits adventurous trekkers. This moderately challenging trek through lush fields, steep climbs, and refreshing streams.

(Source: Representative image/Pexels)

4. Pali Waterfall Trek

A thrilling adventure through dense forests with slippery paths and breathtaking views. Moderate yet suitable for beginners, expect vertical climbs and an abundance of slippery rocks along the way.

(Source: Representative image/Freepik)

5. Mann Falls Trek

Discover Mann Falls, a secret oasis nestled amidst lush forests, offering breathtaking beauty of a 40-meter-high waterfall, indulging in a natural Jacuzzi and serene pools along the way.

(Source: Representative image/Freepik)

