5 Places For Monsoon Trekking In Goa

Discover the breathtaking views as you explore the gems of Goa during this rainy season.
Embark on a thrilling monsoon adventure in Goa! The Goa Tourism Development Corporation is presenting an enticing Monsoon Trekking program, featuring some famous treks. According to Travelxp, these treks are:
Sonsogor, the highest peak in Goa, India, stands at 1,026 meters above sea level, offering a chance to touch the clouds within a 2-3 hour climb.
(Source: Representative image/Pexels)
Dudhsagar Falls, the 5th tallest waterfall in India, captivates with its ethereal charm during the monsoon season.
The Hivrem-Valpoi Fall awaits adventurous trekkers. This moderately challenging trek through lush fields, steep climbs, and refreshing streams.
(Source: Representative image/Pexels)
A thrilling adventure through dense forests with slippery paths and breathtaking views. Moderate yet suitable for beginners, expect vertical climbs and an abundance of slippery rocks along the way.
(Source: Representative image/Freepik)
Discover Mann Falls, a secret oasis nestled amidst lush forests, offering breathtaking beauty of a 40-meter-high waterfall, indulging in a natural Jacuzzi and serene pools along the way.
(Source: Representative image/Freepik)