5 New-Age Apps That Are Making Investments Simpler

Thanks to a plethora of apps, investing in mutual funds, stocks and more is now simpler than ever.
Angel One allows users to trade in stocks, derivatives, and commodities. It also offers real-time market data, advanced charting tools, and research reports.
Zerodha is an investment app for trading in stocks, commodities, and currency derivatives. It also offers zero brokerage on equity delivery trades, advanced charting tools, and easy order placement.
Groww allows users to invest in mutual funds, stocks, ETFs, and gold. Other offerings are goal-based investing, tax-saving options, and easy tracking of investments.
Upstox is an investment app for trading in stocks, derivatives, and commodities. It also offers zero brokerage on equity delivery trades, advanced charting tools, and easy order placement.
Kuvera offers a range of investment options, such as mutual funds, stocks, and gold. The app also offers a range of features, such as tax-saving options, goal-based investing, and easy tracking of investments.