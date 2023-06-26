5 Most Scenic Vistadome Trains In India

With the onset of Monsoon, train & travel enthusiasts flock to book tickets of trains with Vistadome coaches for stunning views.
With rotatable reclining seats, glass roofs and oversized windows, these Vistadome train coaches allow you to soak in nature's beauty while traveling across the country.
The Deccan Express leaves CSMT at 07:00 and reaches Pune at 11.05.
What do you get to see? The scenic hills and waterfalls as you pass Khandala and Lonavala, especially during the Monsoon season.
The Kalka Shimla Express leaves Kalka at 06:20 and reaches Shimla at 11.35.
What do you get to see? This journey will offer you amazing views of hills and lush valleys during the summer season, and during the winter season one can enjoy snow-clad mountains and valleys.
The Janshatabdi Express leaves CSMT at 05:10 and reaches Madgaon at 16.30.
What do you get to see? This journey will offer you some spectacular views as you pass through Ratnagiri, showcasing some stunning waterfalls and lush greenery in the Monsoon season.
The Darjeeling toy train leaves Jalpaiguri at 09:00 and reaches Darjeeling at 16.15.
What do you get to see? This journey will offer you scenic views of rolling hills along with breathtaking views of the mountains, valleys, and forests.
The Tejas Express leaves CSMT at 05:50 and reaches Madgaon at 17.00.
What do you get to see? This journey will offer you amazing view of hills and mesmerising waterfalls with an abundance of greenery in the Monsoon season.