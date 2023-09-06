5 Interesting Facts About 'Nataraja' Statue Installed At G20 Venue

The Nataraja statue installed at Bharat Mandapam will stand as a testament to India's age-old artistry & traditions, PM Modi said.

Updated On 05:55 PM IST, 06 Sep 2023

'World's Tallest Nataraja Statue'

A towering statue of 'Nataraja', believed to be the world's tallest has been installed at the venue of the upcoming G20 Summit in New Delhi. It has been made using an ancient casting technique.

The 27 feet tall, 18-ton-weight statue is the tallest statue made of Ashtadhatu and is sculpted by the renowned sculptor Radhakrishnan Sthapaty of Swami Malai in Tamil Nadu and his team in a record 7 months

34 generations of Radhakrishnan have been making idols since the Chola Empire period. The 'Nataraja' statue symbolises Lord Shiva as the 'lord of dance' and his cosmic power of creation and destruction.

According to PTI, it took more than 100 artists over the course of seven months, nearly 3.25 lakh man hours, to complete the different processes involved in the lost-wax casting method to create the hollow bronze statue.

The statue was finished at the cost of approximately Rs 10-12 crore, Sachchidanand Joshi, member secretary, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts told PTI.

More Stories

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Sept. 6

5 Places To Visit In Mumbai To Witness Dahi Handi Celebrations

Realme Narzo 60x 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Specs And Other Details
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe