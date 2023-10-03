Photo Credit: indri.in

These 5 Indian Whiskies Shine At The 'Whiskies Of The World' Awards 2023

Hundreds of entries are received from brands around the world and one entry is chosen as Best In Show.

Updated On 06:33 PM IST, 03 Oct 2023

An Indian whisky has been crowned as the world's best whisky at The 'Whiskies of the World' Awards. One of the largest whisky-tasting competitions in the world, Whiskies of the World Awards judges over 100 varieties of whiskies from across the globe every year.

Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash

Five Indian whiskies were recognised at the 2023 'Best Whiskies of the World' Awards with Indri Diwali Collector’s Edition 2023 winning the ‘Best in Show’ Double Gold award. Read on to know more:

Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash

1. Indri Diwali Collector's Edition 2023

Category - MALT: PEATED

Medal - Double Gold Best In Show

Photo Credit: indri.in

2. Amrut Fusion

Category - MALT: PEATED

Medal - Double Gold

Photo Credit: amrutdistilleries.com

3. Amrut Indian Single Malt

Category - MALT: PEATED

Medal - Silver

Photo Credit: amrutdistilleries.com

4. Indri Dru Single Malt Indian Whisky

Category - MALT: HIGH PROOF

Medal - Silver

Photo Credit: indri.in

5. Single Malts Of India - Kurinji

Category - MALT

Medal - Bronze

Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash

Go To Homepage

