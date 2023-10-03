These 5 Indian Whiskies Shine At The 'Whiskies Of The World' Awards 2023

Photo Credit: indri.in
Hundreds of entries are received from brands around the world and one entry is chosen as Best In Show.
An Indian whisky has been crowned as the world's best whisky at The 'Whiskies of the World' Awards. One of the largest whisky-tasting competitions in the world, Whiskies of the World Awards judges over 100 varieties of whiskies from across the globe every year.
Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash
Five Indian whiskies were recognised at the 2023 'Best Whiskies of the World' Awards with Indri Diwali Collector’s Edition 2023 winning the ‘Best in Show’ Double Gold award. Read on to know more:
Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash
Category - MALT: PEATED
Medal - Double Gold Best In Show
Photo Credit: indri.in
Category - MALT: PEATED
Medal - Double Gold
Photo Credit: amrutdistilleries.com
Category - MALT: PEATED
Medal - Silver
Photo Credit: amrutdistilleries.com
Category - MALT: HIGH PROOF
Medal - Silver
Photo Credit: indri.in
Category - MALT
Medal - Bronze
Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash