5 Favourite Ocean Cruise Lines | World's Best Awards 2023

Looking for the best ocean cruise lines? Look no further than the World's Best Awards 2023 which were announced recently.

Updated On 07:07 PM IST, 18 Jul 2023

Travel + Leisure Cruise Category Favourites

In the 'World's Best Awards' survey, one of the categories that the magazine has is the cruise line evaluated on food, destinations, facilities, activities, and value.

1. Virgin Voyages

Launched in 2021, this cruise ship line has won hearts of several travellers with its experiences and onboard amenities like tattoo parlour at sea.

Reader Score: 93.01

2. Celebrity Cruises

This design showstopper allows onboard travellers to enjoy sunset bar view and several other nightlife options.

Reader Score: 86.05

3. Princess Cruises

This cruise on the third rank has the perfect blend of value, cleanliness, and quality coupled with impressive itineraries.

Reader Score: 82.20

4. Royal Caribbean International

The cruise line launched the first of its-kind royal Caribbean adventure with the Icon Of The Seas that arrives in 2024.

Reader Score: 82.06

5. Norwegian Cruise Line

The freestyle experience in this cruise line is packed with adventure and scenic views at the sea.

Reader Score: 80.03

More Stories

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 18

6 5G Smartphones With 6GB RAM To Buy Under Rs 15,000

IN PICS: 15 Favourite City Hotels in Asia of 2023
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe