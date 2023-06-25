5 Cricketers Who Have Played 100 or More Consecutive Tests; Who Will Be Number 6?

Nathan Lyon will become the first bowler to play 100 consecutive Tests when Australia face England in the 2nd Test on June 28.
Nathan Lyon will become the 6th player in the list to achieve this extraordinary milestone of playing 100 or more consecutive tests. Here are the five players who have already acheived this remarkable feat.
The former England captain tops the list by playing an astonishing 159 consecutive test matches out of a total of 161.
In these 161 test matches played, Cook scored 12472 runs with a highest score of 294 which against India in Aug 2011.
The legendary Australia captain is 2nd on the list, Border played a staggering 153 consecutive test matches out of a total of 156.
In these 156 test matches played, Allan Border scored 11174 runs with a highest score of 205 against New Zealand in December 1987.
Another former Australian batter who features 3rd in the list has played an amazing 107 consecutive test matches out of a total of 128.
In these 128 test matches played, Waugh amassed 8029 runs with the highest score of 153 against India in March 1998.
The former Indian batsman who features 4th in the list played an astonishing 106 consecutive test matches out of a total of 125.
In these 125 test matches played, Gavaskar amassed 10122 runs with the highest score of 236 against West Indies in December 1983. He was also the first batsman to reach the milestone of 10,000 Test runs.
5th on the list is one of New Zealand's greatest batsmen and the current England head coach Brendon McCullum, who holds the remarkable feat of playing 101 consecutive tests without any break.
In these 101 test matches played, McCullum scored 6453 runs with the highest score of 302 against India in February 2014.
Lyon who at present has played 99 consecutive test matches (out of the 121 overall), will become the only bowler to achieve this feat (if he plays the 2nd Ashes test).
In these 99 test matches played, Lyon took a staggering 495 wickets with the best bowling figures of 13 for 154 against Bangladesh in September 2017.