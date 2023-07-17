5 Countries Where Whatsapp is Banned

Whatsapp application has been downloaded more than 5 billion times on Google Play and has more than 12.1M ratings on Apple Store.
WhatsApp is the world's most-used instant messaging app but a handful of countries have banned it for multiple reasons ranging from security and political reasons, to promoting local telecommunication companies.
VoIP services like Skype, WhatsApp, FaceTime, and Facebook Messenger are currently banned in Qatar for security reasons. The government has not officially declared the use of VoIP illegal, and utilizing a VPN to access these services will not result in any consequences from authorities.
As per reports, WhatsApp is banned in North Korea because of its end-to-end encryption, as the app can be used for co-ordinating opposition activities or accessing unauthorized information.
WhatsApp is not accessible in China due to the Chinese government's inability to moderate or censor messages on the app.
WhatsApp voice and video calls are banned, but text messaging is still allowed. In Saudi Arabia, WhatsApp calling is also banned, as the app failed to meet the regulatory requirements.
WhatsApp among other social media applications has been banned in Syria for mostly political reasons. The political condition of Syria has always been the reason of banning applications such as WhatsApp.