15 Unexplored And Underrated Waterfalls In India

Looking for breathtaking waterfalls that are off the beaten path? Here is a list of falls shared by a Twitter user - @desi_thug1

Updated On 07:54 PM IST, 10 Jul 2023

With Monsoon at its peak across the country, its time for all adventure lovers to explore some of the most beautiful yet unexplored waterfalls across the country.

*Images tweeted by @desi_thug1 can be accessed in the last slide.

credits: unsplash.com representative image

1. Devkund Waterfall

Devkund Waterfall is a waterfall located near Bhira, in Raigad district, Maharastra, India.

credits: unsplash.com representative image

2. Bhimlat Waterfall

Bhimlat Waterfall is a waterfall located near Bundi, in Rajasthan, India.

credits: unsplash.com representative image

3. Shivanasamudra Waterfalls

Shivanasamudra waterfall is a bunch of waterfalls on the borders of Malavalli, Mandya and Kollegala, Chamarajanagara, in Karnataka, India.

credits: unsplash.com representative image

4. Phe Phe Waterfall

Phe Phe Falls is a two-step waterfall located in the West Jaintia Hills District in Meghalaya.

credits: unsplash.com representative image

5. Jaronda Waterfall

The Jaronda Waterfall is located in the Simlipal National Park near Dhanaulti in the Mayurbhanj district in Odisha, India.

credits: unsplash.com representative image

6. Charpa Waterfall

Charpa Falls is a waterfall located in Athirappilly panchayath in Thrissur district of Kerala, India.

credits: unsplash.com representative image

7. Iruppu Waterfall

The Iruppu falls are located in the Brahmagiri Range in the Kodagu district of Karnataka, India.

credits: unsplash.com representative image

8. Krangsuri Waterfall

Krang Suri Waterfalls are located amidst the mountains of Jaintia Hills district in Meghalaya, India.

credits: unsplash.com representative image

9. Abbey Waterfall

 Also spelled as Abbi Falls, is located near Madikeri in Coorg, Karnataka.

credits: unsplash.com representative image

10. Sissu Waterfall

Sissu waterfall is located in Sissu Village in Lahaul district in Himachal Pradesh.

credits: unsplash.com representative image

11. Agaya Gangai Waterfalls

Agaya Gangai Waterfalls is located in the Kolli Hills of Namakkal district, Tamil Nadu, India.

credits: unsplash.com representative image

12. Kalu Waterfall

Kalu waterfall is located in the Malshej ghat region of Junnar Taluka, Maharashtra.

credits: unsplash.com representative image

13. Kataldhar Waterfall

Kataldhar is a waterfall near Lonavala in Pune district in Maharashtra. 

credits: unsplash.com representative image

14. Marleshwar Waterfall

Marleshwar Waterfalls is located in Sangameshwar subdivision of Ratnagiri district in Maharashtra.

credits: unsplash.com representative image

15. Chitrakoot Waterfall

Chitrakoot Waterfall is a natural waterfall located on the Indravati River in Jagdalpur town in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh.

credits: unsplash.com representative image

