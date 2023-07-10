15 Unexplored And Underrated Waterfalls In India

Looking for breathtaking waterfalls that are off the beaten path? Here is a list of falls shared by a Twitter user - @desi_thug1
With Monsoon at its peak across the country, its time for all adventure lovers to explore some of the most beautiful yet unexplored waterfalls across the country.
*Images tweeted by @desi_thug1 can be accessed in the last slide.
credits: unsplash.com representative image
Devkund Waterfall is a waterfall located near Bhira, in Raigad district, Maharastra, India.
credits: unsplash.com representative image
Bhimlat Waterfall is a waterfall located near Bundi, in Rajasthan, India.
credits: unsplash.com representative image
Shivanasamudra waterfall is a bunch of waterfalls on the borders of Malavalli, Mandya and Kollegala, Chamarajanagara, in Karnataka, India.
credits: unsplash.com representative image
Phe Phe Falls is a two-step waterfall located in the West Jaintia Hills District in Meghalaya.
credits: unsplash.com representative image
The Jaronda Waterfall is located in the Simlipal National Park near Dhanaulti in the Mayurbhanj district in Odisha, India.
credits: unsplash.com representative image
Charpa Falls is a waterfall located in Athirappilly panchayath in Thrissur district of Kerala, India.
credits: unsplash.com representative image
The Iruppu falls are located in the Brahmagiri Range in the Kodagu district of Karnataka, India.
credits: unsplash.com representative image
Krang Suri Waterfalls are located amidst the mountains of Jaintia Hills district in Meghalaya, India.
credits: unsplash.com representative image
Also spelled as Abbi Falls, is located near Madikeri in Coorg, Karnataka.
credits: unsplash.com representative image
Sissu waterfall is located in Sissu Village in Lahaul district in Himachal Pradesh.
credits: unsplash.com representative image
Agaya Gangai Waterfalls is located in the Kolli Hills of Namakkal district, Tamil Nadu, India.
credits: unsplash.com representative image
Kalu waterfall is located in the Malshej ghat region of Junnar Taluka, Maharashtra.
credits: unsplash.com representative image
Kataldhar is a waterfall near Lonavala in Pune district in Maharashtra.
credits: unsplash.com representative image
Marleshwar Waterfalls is located in Sangameshwar subdivision of Ratnagiri district in Maharashtra.
credits: unsplash.com representative image
Chitrakoot Waterfall is a natural waterfall located on the Indravati River in Jagdalpur town in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh.
credits: unsplash.com representative image