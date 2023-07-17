12 Of The Best & Must Visit National Parks In India

India currently has 106 national parks spread across various states.
Jim Corbett National Park is a national park in India located in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand state and is famous for being home to a large number of tigers.
Kaziranga national park located in the Golaghat and Nagaon regions of Assam in India is famous for its one-horned Rhinoceros. Kaziranga was also designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1985.
The Sundarban National Park is a tiger and biosphere reserve located in the Sunderbans delta in the state of West Bengal.
Hemis National Park is a famous wildlife destination in Ladakh which is famous for its high population of snow leopards and a wide variety of birds.
Ranthambore National Park is a national park in Rajasthan, India. Ranthambore boasts of being home to a large number of mammals, reptile, and bird species.
Kanha National Park is nestled in the Maikal range of Satpuras in Madhya Pradesh. The park has a significant population of the Royal Bengal tiger, Indian leopards, the sloth bear, barasingha and Indian wild dog.
Bandhavgarh National Park is a national park of India, located in the Umaria district of Madhya Pradesh. It has the highest density of Royal Bengal tigers in the world.
Nagarahole National Park is a national park located in Kodagu district and Mysore district in Karnataka, India. The sanctuary is home to Bengal Tigers, Leopards and the largest herd of Asiatic elephants in the world.
Gir National Park is located in the western Indian state of Gujarat and is famous for its Asiatic Lion.
The Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve is a wildlife sanctuary in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra state in India. It is one of the most popular tiger reserves in India, known for best tiger sightings.
The Bandipur national park located in Gundulpet taluk, Chamarajanagar district is well-known for its elephant and tiger sightings.
Mudumalai National Park is one of the Tiger Reserve in India. The Wildlife Sanctuary is located in the North West region of Coimbatore city in Tamil Nadu state.
