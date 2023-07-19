11 Most Powerful Passports In The World

Singapore, the country with the world's most powerful passport allows visa-free entry to 192 global destinations.
The latest Henley Passport Index has revealed that Singapore has replaced Japan for having the world's most powerful passport. The index includes 199 different passports and 227 different travel destinations.
With access to 192 countries, Singapore has earned the first position in the World's most powerful passport.
European countries Germany, Italy and Spain have all moved up into second place with visa-free access to 190 destinations.
(Note: Equal destination count gets the same rating)
