11 Most Powerful Passports In The World

Singapore, the country with the world's most powerful passport allows visa-free entry to 192 global destinations.

Updated On 11:09 AM IST, 19 Jul 2023

Japan No Longer World's Most Powerful Passport

The latest Henley Passport Index has revealed that Singapore has replaced Japan for having the world's most powerful passport. The index includes 199 different passports and 227 different travel destinations.

1. Singapore

With access to 192 countries, Singapore has earned the first position in the World's most powerful passport.

2. Germany

European countries Germany, Italy and Spain have all moved up into second place with visa-free access to 190 destinations.

(Note: Equal destination count gets the same rating)

3. Italy

4. Spain

5. Austria

Rank: 3

Visa-free destinations: 189

6. Finland

Rank: 3

Visa-free destinations: 189

7. France

Rank: 3

Visa-free destinations: 189

8. Japan

Rank: 3

Visa-free destinations: 189

9. Luxembourg

Rank: 3

Visa-free destinations: 189

10. South Korea 

Rank: 3

Visa-free destinations: 189

11. Sweden 

Rank: 3

Visa-free destinations: 189

