11 Highest-Ranked Indian Institutions In QS World University Rankings 2024

The results draw on the analysis of 17.5m academic papers and the expert opinions of over 240,000 academic faculty and employers.
The 20th edition of the QS World University Rankings featuring 1,500 institutions across 104 locations were released on Tuesday. IIT-B in Mumbai has achieved a great milestone by coming into the world's top 150 universities. Here are the other Indian institutions in the top 500.
According to the official statement, IIT Bombay has been ranked 1st in India and has moved significantly up from 177th rank last year to 149th rank this year in the QS World University Rankings, with an overall score of 51.7 out of 100.
With an overall score of 46.1, IIT Delhi fell from 174 in the QS 2023 rankings to 197 in this year’s rankings.
Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru has fallen 70 positions from 155th rank to 225.
Overall Score: 42.1
The Indian Institute of Technology at Kharagpur is the first of the sixteen Institutes established in the IIT system, according to Quacquarelli Symonds. In 2023 rankings, it was ranked 270.
Overall Score: 37.4
Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) is one of the premier institutes in the country spread over an area of 430 hectares. In the QS 2024 Rankings, IIT Kanpur has slipped from 264 to 278.
Overall Score: 36.9
Indian Institute of Technology Madras, is one of the foremost institutes of national importance in higher technological education, basic and applied research. IIT Madras' rank has fallen from 250th position to 285 this year.
Overall Score: 36.1
With an overall score of 30.3, Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati is ranked at 364th positon. With 45 universities ranked in the list this year, India is the seventh most represented country globally on the QS 2024.
This educational institute has maintained the same position from last year.
Overall Score: 30
Delhi University, ranked at 407 has found place among the top 500 institutions the world over for the first time, according to The Print.
Overall Score: 27.4
Anna University is a leading technical university in Chennai known for its industry-oriented programs and collaborations with research organizations and industries.
Overall Score: 26.5
Indian Institute of Technology Indore (IITI) started in 2009. It is ranked at 454th position in the QS 2024 rankings. Last year, it was ranked at 396th position.
Overall Score: 25.2