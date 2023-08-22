'10 Worst Rated Indian Street Food,' As Per TasteAtlas

From Dahi Vada to Dabeli, check out the rankings.

Updated On 01:56 PM IST, 22 Aug 2023

TasteAtlas Ranks Worst-Rated Indian Food

TasteAtlas food rankings are based on the ratings of the TasteAtlas audience. TasteAtlas Rankings should not be seen as the final global conclusion about food, the 'encyclopedia of flavours' said.

10. Bonda

Rating: 3.7

9. Gobi Paratha

Rating: 3.6

8. Papri Chaat

Rating: 3.6

Image source: Representative/spiceupthecurry.com

7. Sabudana Vada 

Rating: 3.6

6. Dahi Vada

Rating: 3.4

5. Egg Bhurji

Rating: 3.2

4. Bombay Sandwich 

Rating: 3.2

3. Dabeli

Rating: 3.2

Image source: Representative/archanaskitchen.com

2. Sev

Rating: 2.8

Image source: harilalventures.in

1. Dahi Puri

Rating: 2.8

Image source: vegrecipesofindia.com

