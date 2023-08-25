10 Work-Friendly Cafes To Visit In Mumbai

Explore Mumbai's top cafes where you can work and savour coffee in a cosy atmosphere.
Here are ten cafes in Mumbai where you can work and enjoy coffee, according to Zomato. These cafes are perfect for people who work online and want a change of scene.
Image source: Representative/Freepik
Rating: 4.3 (1,169 dining reviews)
Location: Juhu, Mumbai
Image source: Instagram/@poetrybylnc
Rating: 3.6 (491 dining reviews)
Location: Juhu, Mumbai
Image source: Instagram/@lovenlatte
Rating: 4.3 (3,264 dining reviews)
Location: Khar, Mumbai
Image source: Instagram/@pocolocotapasandbar
Rating: 4.1 (166 dining reviews)
Location: Vile Parle East, Mumbai
Image source: Instagram/@fabcafe.in
Rating: 4.4 (253 dining reviews)
Location: Malad West, Mumbai
Image source: Instagram/@teapeacafe/@foodieamd
Rating: 4.3 (825 dining reviews)
Location: Lokhandwala, Andheri West, Mumbai
Image source: Instagram/dillydallycafe_lokhandwala
Rating: 4.1 (3,986 dining reviews)
Location: Worli, Mumbai
Image source: Representative/Freepik
Rating: 3.6 (241 dining reviews)
Location: Lokhandwala, Andheri West, Mumbai
Image source: Instagram/@cafewhitelama1
Rating: 4.7 (241 dining reviews)
Location: Lower Parel, Mumbai
Image source: Instagram/@zanes.coffee
Rating: 4.1 (1,474 dining reviews)
Location: Lower Parel, Mumbai
Image source: Instagram/@cafefreeindia