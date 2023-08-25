10 Work-Friendly Cafes To Visit In Mumbai

Explore Mumbai's top cafes where you can work and savour coffee in a cosy atmosphere.

Updated On 11:53 AM IST, 25 Aug 2023

Here are ten cafes in Mumbai where you can work and enjoy coffee, according to Zomato. These cafes are perfect for people who work online and want a change of scene.

1. Poetry By Love And Cheesecake

Rating: 4.3 (1,169 dining reviews)

Location: Juhu, Mumbai

Image source: Instagram/@poetrybylnc

2. Love & Latte

Rating: 3.6 (491 dining reviews)

Location: Juhu, Mumbai

Image source: Instagram/@lovenlatte

3. Poco Loco

Rating: 4.3 (3,264 dining reviews)

Location: Khar, Mumbai

Image source: Instagram/@pocolocotapasandbar

4. Fabcafe By Fabindia

Rating: 4.1 (166 dining reviews)

Location: Vile Parle East, Mumbai

Image source: Instagram/@fabcafe.in

5. Tea Pea Cafe

Rating: 4.4 (253 dining reviews)

Location: Malad West, Mumbai

Image source: Instagram/@teapeacafe/@foodieamd

6. Dilly Dally

Rating: 4.3 (825 dining reviews)

Location: Lokhandwala, Andheri West, Mumbai

Image source: Instagram/dillydallycafe_lokhandwala

7. Light House Cafe

Rating: 4.1 (3,986 dining reviews)

Location: Worli, Mumbai

Image source: Representative/Freepik

8. Cafe White Lama - European Eatery

Rating: 3.6 (241 dining reviews)

Location: Lokhandwala, Andheri West, Mumbai

Image source: Instagram/@cafewhitelama1

9. Zane's Cafe

Rating: 4.7 (241 dining reviews)

Location: Lower Parel, Mumbai

Image source: Instagram/@zanes.coffee

10. Cafe Free India

Rating: 4.1 (1,474 dining reviews)

Location: Lower Parel, Mumbai

Image source: Instagram/@cafefreeindia

