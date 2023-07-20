10 Weekend Fort Treks In Maharashtra

Kalsubai, Bhairavgad, Kalavantin Durg, Salher, Harihar, Pratapgad are all great options for an exhilarating trekking experience.

Updated On 09:18 PM IST, 20 Jul 2023

Looking for an adventure-filled weekend? Then take a look at these ten fort treks in Maharashtra where you can enjoy trekking with a trek group or with your trek friends.

Kalsubai Fort Trek

The Kalsubai trek is a 6.6 km long trek located in the Sahyadri mountain ranges of the Ahmednagar district.

Trek Duration Upwards: Approx. 8 hours

image credit: theindiantrip

Bhairavgad Fort Trek

Moroshi Bhairavgad Trek is located in the Malshej Ghat region. The trek is situated at 1142 m altitude.

Trek Duration Upwards: Approx. 3 hours

image credit: treksandtrails

Kalavantin Durg Trek

Kalavantin Durg is a 2,250 feet high peak in the Western Ghats, near the Prabalgad fort in the Raigad district.

Trek Duration Upwards: Approx. 4 hours

image credit: facebook/WorldwideHinduTemples

Salher Fort Trek

Salher Fort stands tall at 5140 feet and is the highest fort in the Baglan region of Maharashtra and the second highest in Maharashtra, after Kalsubai.

Trek Duration Upwards: Approx. 3 hours

image credit: mtdc

Harihar Fort Trek

Harihar Fort is a historic Sahaydri fort that lies at an altitude of 3,676 feet from sea level located in the Nashik district.

Trek Duration Upwards: Approx. 3.5 hours

image credit: savetoursandtravels

Pratapgad Fort Trek

This huge fort located in the Satara district is 3,500 feet above sea level.

Trek Duration Upwards: Approx. 2 hours

image credit: exploreourindia

Dategad Fort Trek

Dategad Fort is a small fort located in Sangli.

Trek Duration Upwards: Approx. 1 hour

image credit: @meetaphotography

Kille Rajgad Fort Trek

Rajgad Fort located in Pune district is 1400 meters above sea level and is at moderate level to climb.

Trek Duration Upwards: Approx. 3 hours

image credit: peak px

Gorakhgad Fort Trek

Gorakhgad Fort is a fort located near Murbad in the Thane district and is mostly famous for its challenging inclines.

Trek Duration Upwards: Approx. 5 hours

image credit: traversindia

Dhodap Fort Trek

Situated in Chandwad taluka in the Nashik district, this fort is 4829 feet above sea level. 

Trek Duration Upwards: Approx. 5 hours

image credit: facebook/ @adi_gaikwad_31

