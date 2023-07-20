10 Weekend Fort Treks In Maharashtra

Kalsubai, Bhairavgad, Kalavantin Durg, Salher, Harihar, Pratapgad are all great options for an exhilarating trekking experience.
Looking for an adventure-filled weekend? Then take a look at these ten fort treks in Maharashtra where you can enjoy trekking with a trek group or with your trek friends.
The Kalsubai trek is a 6.6 km long trek located in the Sahyadri mountain ranges of the Ahmednagar district.
Trek Duration Upwards: Approx. 8 hours
image credit: theindiantrip
Moroshi Bhairavgad Trek is located in the Malshej Ghat region. The trek is situated at 1142 m altitude.
Trek Duration Upwards: Approx. 3 hours
image credit: treksandtrails
Kalavantin Durg is a 2,250 feet high peak in the Western Ghats, near the Prabalgad fort in the Raigad district.
Trek Duration Upwards: Approx. 4 hours
image credit: facebook/WorldwideHinduTemples
Salher Fort stands tall at 5140 feet and is the highest fort in the Baglan region of Maharashtra and the second highest in Maharashtra, after Kalsubai.
Trek Duration Upwards: Approx. 3 hours
image credit: mtdc
Harihar Fort is a historic Sahaydri fort that lies at an altitude of 3,676 feet from sea level located in the Nashik district.
Trek Duration Upwards: Approx. 3.5 hours
image credit: savetoursandtravels
This huge fort located in the Satara district is 3,500 feet above sea level.
Trek Duration Upwards: Approx. 2 hours
image credit: exploreourindia
Dategad Fort is a small fort located in Sangli.
Trek Duration Upwards: Approx. 1 hour
image credit: @meetaphotography
Rajgad Fort located in Pune district is 1400 meters above sea level and is at moderate level to climb.
Trek Duration Upwards: Approx. 3 hours
image credit: peak px
Gorakhgad Fort is a fort located near Murbad in the Thane district and is mostly famous for its challenging inclines.
Trek Duration Upwards: Approx. 5 hours
image credit: traversindia
Situated in Chandwad taluka in the Nashik district, this fort is 4829 feet above sea level.
Trek Duration Upwards: Approx. 5 hours
image credit: facebook/ @adi_gaikwad_31