World Photography Day: 10 Top Rated Premium Cameras, As Per Amazon

On World Photography Day, here are the 10 top-rated premium cameras, as per Amazon.
The Canon EOS 6D Mark II comes with 26.2MP Digital SLR Camera with EF24-105 mm. It is priced at Rs. 1,69,990
The Nikon D850 45.7MP Digital SLR Camera (Black) comes with AF-S Nikkor 24-120mm F/4G ED VR Lens and 64GB Memory Card. The cost is Rs 2,45,990.
Sony Alpha ILCE-7M4K Full-Frame Hybrid Camera has 33MP Interchangeable-Lens Mirrorless Camera with 28-70mm Digital Zoom Lens. It costs Rs. 2,30,990.00
Sony Alpha ILCE-7M3K is a Full-Frame 24.2MP Mirrorless Digital SLR Camera with 28-70mm Zoom Lens.
The Nikon Z6 II has a 24.5MP full-frame BSI CMOS sensor and EXPEED 6 image processor. It is priced at Rs 1,76,990
Canon EOS R10 is 24.2MP Mirrorless Digital Camera with RF-S18-150mm Kit Lens. It is priced at Rs 1,15,800.
Fujifilm X-T5 is 40MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 5 HR BSI Sensor and 4K 120p, 6.2K 30p, FHD 240p 10-Bit Video. The cost is Rs 1,79,999
Insta360 X3 Action Camera has 1/2" Sensor, 5.7K 360 Capture, Optical Zoom 3X, 72 MP 360 Photo, 4K Single Lens Mode. It costs Rs 46,990.
GoPro HERO11 is a waterproof action camera, 5.3K60 Ultra HD Video, and HyperSmooth Resolution. It is priced at Rs 40,989
Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo is a hybrid camera premium edition with 20 Shots of Stone Gray Film and 100 Different Expressions. It costs Rs 18,499/-