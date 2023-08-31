10 Smartphones Launched In August 2023 In India

From Poco M6 Pro 5G to Samsung Galaxy F34 5G, these smartphones made their debut in India.

Updated On 03:20 PM IST, 31 Aug 2023

In August 2023, a variety of smartphones were launched in the Indian market. Most of these devices are priced under Rs 20,000 and they come with a bunch of latest features. Take a look:

1. Vivo V29e

Starting Price: Rs 26,999

Launch Date: August 28

2. Realme 11 5G

Starting Price: Rs 18,999

Launch Date: August 23

3. Realme 11X 5G

Starting Price: Rs 14,999

Launch Date: August 23

4. Tecno Pova 5

Starting Price: Rs 11,999 

Launch Date: August 11

5. Tecno Pova 5 Pro

Starting Price: Rs 14,999

Launch Date: August 11

6. Poco M6 Pro 5G

Starting Price: Rs 10,999

Launch Date: August 5

7. Samsung Galaxy F34 5G

Starting Price: Rs 18,999

Launch Date: August 7

8. Moto G14

Starting Price: Rs 9,999

Launch Date: August 7

9. Infinix GT 10 Pro

Starting Price: Rs 19,999

Launch Date: August 3

10. Redmi 12 5G

Starting Price: Rs 11,999

Launch Date: August 1

