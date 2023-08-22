10 Schengen Countries To Visit From India

On 1 January 2023, Croatia became the newest member state to join the Schengen area.
Schengen Area is a zone comprising of 27 European countries who have abolished their internal borders, for the free and unrestricted movement of people, in harmony with common rules for controlling external borders and fighting criminality by strengthening the common judicial system and police cooperation.
The Schengen Area encompasses most EU countries, except for Bulgaria, Cyprus, Ireland and Romania. A holder of a Uniform Schengen visa can travel to all 27 member countries of the Schengen Area. Here are the 10 countries you can visit from India: