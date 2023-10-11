10 Richest Indians As Per Hurun India Rich List 2023

Photo Credit: Pexels
From Cyrus S Poonawalla to Kumar Mangalam Birla, here are the top 10 richest Indians.
Hurun India and 360 ONE Wealth on Tuesday released the 360 One Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2023. The list refers to individuals residing or born or bred in India. This is the 12th annual ranking of the richest individuals in India.
Wealth: Rs 8.08 lakh crore
Company: Reliance Industries
Residence: Mumbai
Wealth: Rs 4.74 lakh crore
Company: Adani
Residence: Ahmedabad
Wealth: Rs 2.78 lakh crore
Company: Serum Institute of India
Residence: Pune
Wealth: Rs 2.28 lakh crore
Company: HCL
Residence: New Delhi
Wealth: Rs 1.76 lakh crore
Company: Hinduja
Residence: London
Wealth: Rs 1.64 lakh crore
Company: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
Residence: Mumbai
Wealth: Rs 1.62 lakh crore
Company: ArcelorMittal
Residence: London
Wealth: Rs 1.43 lakh crore
Company: Avenue Supermarts
Residence: Mumbai
Wealth: Rs 1.25 lakh crore
Company: Aditya Birla
Residence: Mumbai
Wealth: Rs 1.20 lakh crore
Company: Bajaj Auto
Residence: Pune
