10 Richest Indians As Per Hurun India Rich List 2023

From Cyrus S Poonawalla to Kumar Mangalam Birla, here are the top 10 richest Indians.

Updated On 01:19 PM IST, 11 Oct 2023

Hurun India and 360 ONE Wealth on Tuesday released the 360 One Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2023. The list refers to individuals residing or born or bred in India. This is the 12th annual ranking of the richest individuals in India.

Photo Credit: Pexels

1. Mukesh Ambani

  • Wealth: Rs 8.08 lakh crore

  • Company: Reliance Industries

  • Residence: Mumbai

Photo Credit: X/@mipaltan

2. Gautam Adani

  • Wealth: Rs 4.74 lakh crore

  • Company: Adani

  • Residence: Ahmedabad

Photo Credit: X/@gautam_adani

3. Cyrus S Poonawalla

  • Wealth: Rs 2.78 lakh crore

  • Company: Serum Institute of India

  • Residence: Pune

Photo Credit: Instagram/@natasha.poonawalla

4. Shiv Nadar

  • Wealth: Rs 2.28 lakh crore

  • Company: HCL

  • Residence: New Delhi

Photo Credit: Shiv Nadar Foundation

5. Gopichand Hinduja

  • Wealth: Rs 1.76 lakh crore

  • Company: Hinduja

  • Residence: London

Photo Credit: Hinduja Group Website

6. Dilip Shanghvi

  • Wealth: Rs 1.64 lakh crore

  • Company: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

  • Residence: Mumbai

Photo Credit: X/@SunPharma_Live

7. LN Mittal

  • Wealth: Rs 1.62 lakh crore

  • Company: ArcelorMittal

  • Residence: London

Photo Credit: ArcelorMittal

8. Radhakishan Damani

  • Wealth: Rs 1.43 lakh crore

  • Company: Avenue Supermarts

  • Residence: Mumbai

Photo Credit: X/@CMOfficeAssam

9. Kumar Mangalam Birla

  • Wealth: Rs 1.25 lakh crore

  • Company: Aditya Birla

  • Residence: Mumbai

Photo Credit: Instagram/@ananyabirla

10. Niraj Bajaj

  • Wealth: Rs 1.20 lakh crore

  • Company: Bajaj Auto

  • Residence: Pune

Photo Credit: Mukand.com

