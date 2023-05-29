IPL 2023 Final Reserve Day Questions Answered Here!

Gujarat Titans take on Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023 finals

Updated On 8:06 PM IST

After rain playing spoilsport on the day of IPL Finals, many cricket fans were left short of answers on how the reserve day for the IPL Finals will pan out.

1. When is the Reserve Day For The IPL Finals?

The reserve day for the IPL Final between CSK and GT is May 29.

2. What Time Will The IPL Final Match Start On Reserve Day?

The final will also have a scheduled start time of 19:30 with the toss happening at 19:00.

3. Does The Reserve Day Match Need To Be A 20-Overs A Side Game?

If the match starts on time and there are no weather interventions then a full 20-overs per side contest will take place. If the weather does interfere then also the match can happen with truncated overs basis time bound rules.

4. What Are The Rules Related To The 'Time Available To Obtain A Result' On Reserve Day?

Just like any other IPL fixture, reserve day will also have a total of 3 hours and 20 minutes of time available, with additional 2 hours of play will be available as maximum extension.

5. By When Can The Game Start For a Complete 20-Over A Side Game?

The match can start as late as 21:40 without any reduction in number of overs.

6. Can The IPL Final Result Be Decided By A 5-Over Per Side Game On Reserve Day As Well?

Yes. If weather intervenes and if a 5 over a side game is possible (even on a reserve day) then result of the same will determine who wins the IPL 2023 title.

7. What's The Latest Start Time For A 5-Overs Game?

A five-overs per side match can start by latest 23:56 with a scheduled finish at 00:50.

8. Is DLS Method Applicable For A IPL Final On Reserve Day?

If the game starts on time at 19:30 and the first innings is completed, considering if rain prevents any play once five overs of the second innings is completed then the result will be decided under the DLS method

9. Can Super Over Decide The Winner Of IPL Final? 

The cut off time for a minimum 5 overs a side match is 23.56 on Monday. However, if the match is further delayed, then the result will be decided by a Super Over which needs to start latest by 00:50.

10. Who Will Win The IPL 2023 Finals If Its A Complete Washout?

In the worst-case scenario where not even a Super Over can take place then Gujarat Titans will be declared as IPL 2023 Champions as they finished higher in the table.

More Stories

Ambati Rayudu - IPL Career In Numbers

Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — May 29

WTC Final 2023: Team India Players Begin Their Preparations In The UK
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe