10 Places To Visit At Least Once In Your Lifetime

From Rome to Bora Bora, these destinations are a must-see!

Updated On 05:57 PM IST, 21 Aug 2023

From vibrant cities to nature's paradise, from beautiful islands to historical places. Here's our pick of 10 such amazing destinations!

Rome, Italy

Rome is home to some of the most historic monuments, gorgeous architecture, breathtaking churches, fountains, and piazzas.

Bora Bora, French Polynesia

Bora Bora is a volcanic island in the Society Islands archipelago of French Polynesia. Its an unspoiled paradise with beautiful landscapes, crystal clear lagoons and white sandy stretches of beach.

Paris, France

Apart from Eiffel Tower, Paris is renowned for its architectural beauty that adds to the elegance of the spacious boulevards and their charming cafés.

Machu Picchu, Peru

The mysteries of Machu Picchu are one of the best reasons to visit the Inca ruins. Its a must visit for a nature buff and is also one of the New Seven Wonders of the World.

New York City, USA

New York is a place that many people want to visit once in their lives. It offers a vibrant atmosphere and is known for its diverse museums and galleries, top-notch restaurants, and non-stop entertainment.

Petra, Jordan

Referred to as the 'Rose City' because of the colour of the stones used in its buildings, it was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1985. Its a place known for its ancient history but also in natural scenery.

Bali, Indonesia

Bali is like a package offering stunning beaches, magical temples, lush greenery, scenic lakes, breathtaking waterfalls, flower gardens and much more. It is also known for its beautiful coral reefs that support a vibrant marine life.

Great Barrier Reef, Australia

Great Barrier Reef is one of the most popular snorkelling and scuba diving locations in the world. Not only is it the world's largest living reef system, but it is also the largest living structure on Earth. Its a must-visit place for all those who love underwater life.

Maasai Mara National Reserve, Africa

The Masai Mara in Kenya features a stunning kaleidoscope of wildlife, cultural and rugged landscapes. From elephants to birds, from its culture to Maasai warriors - one can learn a lot from these adventure trips.

Pyramids of Giza, Egypt

The Great Pyramid is the oldest, and most impressive, of the Pyramids of Giza. Built in 2560 B.C. this is also the oldest of the Seven Ancient Wonders of the World. The museums, tombs, and temples are a sight to behold.

