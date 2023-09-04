10 Places To Visit In September In India

Check out our top 10 picks for places to see stunning scenery, enjoy cooler weather, and explore India's rich culture and history.

Updated On 08:33 PM IST, 04 Sep 2023

With the onset of the autumn season and the retreating monsoon season, September marks a month that can only be described as an ideal month for travel due to the pleasant atmosphere in most parts of India.

1. GOA

The party capital of India is the go-to destination to break away from the daily chaotic life; relax and enjoy the quaint beaches or party at some well-known destinations at Goa.

2. LEH

A destination that will leave you spellbound by its picturesque landscape and some breathtaking monasteries. It's a must-go for all travel enthusiasts who love adventure traveling.

3. CHIKMAGLUR

A hill station located in the Western Ghats of Karnataka provides serene lush greenery with some amazing waterfalls and trekking trails for all those adventure junkies.

4. MAHABALESHWAR

This hill station located in Maharashtra is famous for its fascinating waterfalls, strawberry plantations and beautiful lakes. A must-visit for travelers who want to relax and enjoy the climate.

5. MUNNAR

This hill station in South India has slowly become the go-to travel destination to visit during vacations as it provides some breathtaking scenery and a plesant environment to relax amidst the beauty of nature.

6. KODAIKANAL

Another hill station that attracts tourists is known for its beautiful scenery and lush green environment. Located in Tamil Nadu it has some amazing waterfalls and beautiful lakes which can be explored.

7. GULMARG

Known as the 'Meadow of Flowers', this destination in Kashmir is an ideal place for travelers who are looking to escape the heat and are looking for cold yet not so freezing climatic conditions.

8. UDAIPUR

For those looking to explore historic monuments, grand palaces and beautiful lakes Rajasthan is the apt destination to visit, especially Udaipur which offers some grand and luxurious locations to travel to.

9. PUDUCHERRY

A yet another hidden gem which offers a wide range of serene and secluded beaches along with some historic and religious places to explore - from old churches to basilicas.

10. AMRITSAR

This spiritual capital of Punjab is a must-visit for those who havent yet visited the Sikh shrine, Golden Temple. Amritsar is also famous for its street food and many other historical monuments.

More Stories

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Sept. 4

10 Most Popular Cocktails Around The Globe, As Per TasteAtlas

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Sept. 4
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe