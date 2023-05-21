10 Of The Best Destinations In India To Beat The Summer Heat

A short break to these hill stations will be a welcome respite from the increasing summer heat.
Best Time To Visit: March to June
Shimla is also known as the 'Queen of Hills', Shimla is a picturesque hill town nestled at an altitude of 2205 metres in the enchanting state of Himachal Pradesh.
Best Time To Visit: March to June
Manali, also known as the "resort town" of Himachal Pradesh, is often referred to as the "Valley of the Gods" and is well know for the scenic Rohtang Pass and the snow-laden Solang Valley.
Best Time To Visit: March to June
Nainital is commonly known as the 'Lake District', situated in Uttarakhand it is surrounded by seven hills, popularly known as ‘Sapta-Shring’ – Ayarpata, Deopata, Handi-Bandi, Naina, Alma, Lariya-Kanta and Sher-Ka-Danda.
Best Time To Visit: March to June
Ooty is popular hill station in Tamil Nadu, also known as Udagamandalam, is famous for its waterfalls, botanical gardens, bustling markets, beautiful lakes, and has the most prominent tea factories
Best Time To Visit: April to June
Darjeeling situated in West Bengal, also known as 'the land of the thunderbolt', is known for its richness in cultural & natural heritage and the famous toy train that has been declared a UN heritage.
Best Time To Visit: March to June
Gulmarg situated in western Jammu and Kashmir union territory literally means “Meadow of flowers”, it is famous among nature lovers and adventure seekers and is also referred to as the 'heartland of winter sports'
Best Time To Visit: April to June
Auli is also known as the skiing capital of India, located in the Indian territory of Uttarakhand it is famous for the intriguing ski resorts.
Best Time To Visit: March to June
Kasol in Himachal Pradesh also known as the 'mini-Israel' of India because of a large number of foreigners and Israeli visitors. Kasol is the Himalayan hotspot for backpackers and acts as a base for nearby trekking spots.
Best Time To Visit: April to June
Lansdowne in Uttarakhand, originally called Kaludanda was named after Lord Lansdowne – the then Viceroy of British India is known for its striking sceneries especially the Tip-n-Top (also known as Tiffin Top) spot.
Best Time To Visit: April to June
Also known as the 'mini Switzerland of India', is a s a small hill station in Himachal Pradesh enveloped by lush green meadows and forests, and majestic mountain peaks.