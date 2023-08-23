10 Most Popular Indian Desserts, As Per TasteAtlas

From Modak to Kheer, check out these top-ranked desserts.

According to TasteAtlas, these top 10 Indian desserts stand out for their exceptional flavours and cultural significance. These desserts encompass a rich tapestry of flavours and traditions that make them popular across India and beyond.

1. Kheer

Rating: 4.1

A timeless creamy rice pudding adorned with nuts, dried fruits, and fragrant spices, embodying tradition and sweetness.

2. Ras Malai

Rating: 4.4

Sumptuous cardamom-infused paneer cheese enveloped in a dreamy blend of cream, milk, and sugar, a luxurious feast for the senses.

3. Gulab Jamun

Rating: 4.0

Ghee-fried, syrup-soaked balls of milk solids, lusciously sweet and joyfully present in celebrations.

4. Kulfi

Rating: 4.4

A dense, caramelized ice cream infused with saffron, pistachio, and rose water, telling a tale of ancient Himalayan origins.

5. Rasgulla

Rating: 4.3

A milk-based marvel with spongy, melt-in-the-mouth texture and delightful sweetness, born from chhena paneer dumplings and sugary syrup.

6. Laddu

Rating: 4.2

Darling of Indian desserts, marrying legume flour, sugar, and dried fruits in various forms across the country.

7. Barfi

Rating: 4.1

Rich and fudge-like mithai made from condensed milk solids, sugar, and ghee, adorned with nuts and flavors like pistachio and saffron.

8. Khaja

Rating: 3.6

A crunchy North Indian delight featuring flour, sugar, and ghee-based dough fried to golden perfection.

9. Falooda

Rating: 3.6

A refreshing dessert with thin noodles, tapioca pearls, rose syrup, and milk, often crowned with ice cream and nuts.

10. Modak

Rating: 3.9

Sacred sweet dumplings, steamed or fried, often filled with coconut, jaggery, and other delightful surprises, dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

