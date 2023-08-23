10 Most Popular Indian Desserts, As Per TasteAtlas

From Modak to Kheer, check out these top-ranked desserts.
According to TasteAtlas, these top 10 Indian desserts stand out for their exceptional flavours and cultural significance. These desserts encompass a rich tapestry of flavours and traditions that make them popular across India and beyond.
Rating: 4.1
A timeless creamy rice pudding adorned with nuts, dried fruits, and fragrant spices, embodying tradition and sweetness.
Rating: 4.4
Sumptuous cardamom-infused paneer cheese enveloped in a dreamy blend of cream, milk, and sugar, a luxurious feast for the senses.
Rating: 4.0
Ghee-fried, syrup-soaked balls of milk solids, lusciously sweet and joyfully present in celebrations.
Rating: 4.4
A dense, caramelized ice cream infused with saffron, pistachio, and rose water, telling a tale of ancient Himalayan origins.
Rating: 4.3
A milk-based marvel with spongy, melt-in-the-mouth texture and delightful sweetness, born from chhena paneer dumplings and sugary syrup.
Rating: 4.2
Darling of Indian desserts, marrying legume flour, sugar, and dried fruits in various forms across the country.
Rating: 4.1
Rich and fudge-like mithai made from condensed milk solids, sugar, and ghee, adorned with nuts and flavors like pistachio and saffron.
Rating: 3.6
A crunchy North Indian delight featuring flour, sugar, and ghee-based dough fried to golden perfection.
Rating: 3.6
A refreshing dessert with thin noodles, tapioca pearls, rose syrup, and milk, often crowned with ice cream and nuts.
Rating: 3.9
Sacred sweet dumplings, steamed or fried, often filled with coconut, jaggery, and other delightful surprises, dedicated to Lord Ganesha.