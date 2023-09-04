10 Most Popular Cocktails Around The Globe, As Per TasteAtlas

From Gin and Tonic to Bloody Mary, here are the hugely popular drinks, according to TasteAtlas.

Updated On 07:45 PM IST, 04 Sep 2023

Popular foodie platform TasteAtlas has released the list of most popular cocktails in the world. A cocktail is an alcoholic mixed drink.

10. Gin And Tonic

Rating: 4.4

Main ingredients: Tonic water, gin, and lime wedges.

9. Daiquiri

Rating: 4.3

Main ingredients: Rum, fresh lime juice and sugar.

8. Tequila Sunrise

Rating: 3.9

Main ingredients: Orange juice, tequila, grenadine, cherries and oranges.

7. Pina Colada

Rating: 4.1

Main ingredients: Pineapple juice, white rum, coconut cream, pineapple, and cherries.

6. Old-Fashioned

Rating: 4.1

Main Ingredients: Bourbon or rye whiskey, soda water, Angostura, sugar, orange, and cherries.

5. Mimosa

Rating: 4.3

Main ingredients: Orange juice and champagne.

4. Bloody Mary

Rating: 3.3

Main ingredients: Lemon juice, tomato juice, vodka, Worcestershire sauce and lemon wedges.

3. Mojito

Rating: 4.5

Main Ingredients: White rum, lime juice, mint, sugar, soda water and lemon.

2. Sangria

Rating: 4.3

Main ingredients: Red wine, soda, lemon, orange, and sugar

1. Margarita

Rating: 4.2

Main ingredients: Tequila, cointreau, salt and lime juice

