10 Most Popular Chocolate Brands In India

On this World Chocolate Day, let's explore the most popular chocolates that are craved, gifted, and consumed in India.
July 7 is celebrated as World Chocolate Day across the globe. It is widely believed that this day commemorates the anniversary of chocolate's introduction to Europe in 1550. On this day, let's take a look at popular chocolate brands in India:
Everyone from a kid to an elderly cherishes Cadbury's popular chocolates like Dairy milk, 5Star, Perk, and Bournville.
Nestle's Kitkat, Bar One, and MilkyBar are quite popular in India.
Founded in 1956 in Gujarat, Amul's Chocozoo and wafer chocolates are every kid's dream. Amul's dark chocolate range is also very popular among users.
This chocolate brand in India is known for eclairs, Melody, and Hide & Seek biscuits.
Snickers, M&M, Skittles, and Twix are well-known in India among adults and kids.
This is not just India's but one of the top chocolate brands in the world that offers a mix of hazelnut chocolate truffle, milk, and vanilla.
This American dark chocolate brand is popular among kids for its chocolate and chocolate syrup. Hershey's kisses is a popular product in India.
Lindt is a luxury chocolate brand and every kid adores having a box of this in their refrigerator.
Lotte's coffee bite is one of the popular chocolates in India along with its choco pie.
Toblerone's lip-smacking chocolate flavours include white chocolate with honey, milk chocolate, and fruit and nut chocolate.