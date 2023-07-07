10 Most Popular Chocolate Brands In India

On this World Chocolate Day, let's explore the most popular chocolates that are craved, gifted, and consumed in India.

Updated On 12:14 PM IST, 07 Jul 2023

India's Popular Chocolates 

July 7 is celebrated as World Chocolate Day across the globe. It is widely believed that this day commemorates the anniversary of chocolate's introduction to Europe in 1550. On this day, let's take a look at popular chocolate brands in India:

Cadbury

Everyone from a kid to an elderly cherishes Cadbury's popular chocolates like Dairy milk, 5Star, Perk, and Bournville.

Nestle 

Nestle's Kitkat, Bar One, and MilkyBar are quite popular in India.

Amul 

Founded in 1956 in Gujarat, Amul's Chocozoo and wafer chocolates are every kid's dream. Amul's dark chocolate range is also very popular among users.

Parle

This chocolate brand in India is known for eclairs, Melody, and Hide & Seek biscuits.

Mars 

Snickers, M&M, Skittles, and Twix are well-known in India among adults and kids.

Ferrero Rocher 

This is not just India's but one of the top chocolate brands in the world that offers a mix of hazelnut chocolate truffle, milk, and vanilla.

Hershey's

This American dark chocolate brand is popular among kids for its chocolate and chocolate syrup. Hershey's kisses is a popular product in India.

Lindt

Lindt is a luxury chocolate brand and every kid adores having a box of this in their refrigerator.

Lotte

Lotte's coffee bite is one of the popular chocolates in India along with its choco pie.

Toblerone

Toblerone's lip-smacking chocolate flavours include white chocolate with honey, milk chocolate, and fruit and nut chocolate.

More Stories

Top 5 Trending Dishes In India On July 7, As Per Zomato Food Trends

How To Delete Threads Account?

9 Cheapest Countries You Can Visit From India
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe