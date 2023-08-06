10 Most Popular Cheeses In The World

In many markets across the world, cheese is a well-established household staple with a wide variety of uses in cooking & baking .

Updated On 06:31 PM IST, 06 Aug 2023

Do You Want To Explore The Best Cheese In The World?

Here is the list of the World's most well-known cheeses from France to India as per Tasteatlas, an encyclopedia of flavors and ingredients.

1. Mozzarella 

This whole cow milk's stretched curd cheese is quite popular in Italy.

2. Cheddar

England's popular cheddar cheese is made of sharp cow's milk cheese and quite common around the World.

3. Feta

This cheese is known the 'princess of cheeses' in Greece and a mixture of goat's and sheep's milk.

4. Ricotta

This soft cheese feels like a creamy curd and is made from cow, sheep, Italian water buffalo, or goat's milk in Italy.

5. Parmigiano Reggiano

This is one of the niche quality cheeses and is made of semi-skimmed milk from cows that graze on fresh grass.

6. Gouda

This yellow-orangish cheese is Netherlands' primary export from sweet cow's milk cheese.

7. Brie de Meaux

Royalty and well-off people consume this flat and soft French cheese regularly especially in French culinary specialties. 

8. Paneer

This crumbly and soft cheese from India is made from pasteurized water buffalo or cow's milk.

9. Gorgonzola

This blue cheese was first produced in 879 CE and is available in two varieties Gorgonzola Piccante (firmer) and Gorgonzola Dolce (soft & creamy).

10. Camembert de Normandie

This Italian cheese is made of raw cow milk, appears cabbage-like, and is creamy and soft.

More Stories

7 Movies To Binge-Watch On Friendship Day

13 Sea View Dining Places In Mumbai

10 Gifts To Surprise Your Friend On International Friendship Day
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe