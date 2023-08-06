10 Most Popular Cheeses In The World

In many markets across the world, cheese is a well-established household staple with a wide variety of uses in cooking & baking .
Here is the list of the World's most well-known cheeses from France to India as per Tasteatlas, an encyclopedia of flavors and ingredients.
This whole cow milk's stretched curd cheese is quite popular in Italy.
England's popular cheddar cheese is made of sharp cow's milk cheese and quite common around the World.
This cheese is known the 'princess of cheeses' in Greece and a mixture of goat's and sheep's milk.
This soft cheese feels like a creamy curd and is made from cow, sheep, Italian water buffalo, or goat's milk in Italy.
This is one of the niche quality cheeses and is made of semi-skimmed milk from cows that graze on fresh grass.
This yellow-orangish cheese is Netherlands' primary export from sweet cow's milk cheese.
Royalty and well-off people consume this flat and soft French cheese regularly especially in French culinary specialties.
This crumbly and soft cheese from India is made from pasteurized water buffalo or cow's milk.
This blue cheese was first produced in 879 CE and is available in two varieties Gorgonzola Piccante (firmer) and Gorgonzola Dolce (soft & creamy).
This Italian cheese is made of raw cow milk, appears cabbage-like, and is creamy and soft.