India is the world’s second most polluted country, according to a report published on August 29.
The University of Chicago's Energy Policy Institute (EPIC) in its latest Air Quality Life Index report has said that air pollution is shortening lives by 11.9 years in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, the most polluted city in the world. Here are the 10 most polluted regions of India:
Image Source: Representative/Pexels
Image Source: Representative/Pexels
Image Source: Representative/Unsplash
Image Source: Representative/Pexels
Image Source: Representative/Pexels
Image Source: Representative/Pexels
Image Source: Representative/Pexels
Image Source: Representative/Pexels
Image Source: Representative/Pexels
Image Source: Representative/Pexels