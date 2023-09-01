10 Most Polluted Regions Of India

India is the world’s second most polluted country, according to a report published on August 29.

Updated On 12:27 PM IST, 01 Sep 2023

The University of Chicago's Energy Policy Institute (EPIC) in its latest Air Quality Life Index report has said that air pollution is shortening lives by 11.9 years in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, the most polluted city in the world. Here are the 10 most polluted regions of India:

1. NCT of Delhi

Image Source: Representative/Pexels

2. Uttar Pradesh

Image Source: Representative/Pexels

3. Haryana

Image Source: Representative/Unsplash

4. Bihar

Image Source: Representative/Pexels

5. Punjab

Image Source: Representative/Pexels

6. Tripura

Image Source: Representative/Pexels

7. West Bengal

Image Source: Representative/Pexels

8. Jharkhand

Image Source: Representative/Pexels

9. Chhattisgarh

Image Source: Representative/Pexels

10. Rajasthan

Image Source: Representative/Pexels

