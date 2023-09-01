10 Live Cricket Screenings to Watch India vs Pakistan Match In Mumbai

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match will be screened live at these venues on September 2.

Updated On 06:14 PM IST, 01 Sep 2023

Looking for a great place to catch live action of the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match in Mumbai? You're in luck! We've rounded up ten spots where you can enjoy live cricket screenings with your friends and family.

The Studs Sports Bar & Grill

Zomato Review: 4.2

Cuisines: Finger Food, Mexican, Pizza, Malwani, Thai, Desserts, Beverages

Location: Wagle Estate, Thane West, Thane

Independence Brewing Company

Zomato Review: 4.6

Cuisines: American, Continental, Fast Food, Bar Food, Beverages

Location: Ventura Building, Powai, Mumbai

Double Deck Lounge

Zomato Review: 4.5

Cuisines: North Indian, Mughlai, Chinese, Seafood, Continental, Fast Food, Desserts

Location: Wagle Estate, Thane West, Thane

Palladium Social

Zomato Review: 4.5

Cuisines: North Indian, Chinese, Burger, Pizza, Continental, Fast Food, Beverages, Desserts

Location: Palladium Mall, Lower Parel, Mumbai

Mitron At George

Zomato Review: 4.2

Cuisines: North Indian, Kebab, Continental, Italian, Sushi, Chinese, Desserts, Beverages

Location: Fort, Mumbai

Zinc Bar & Club

Zomato Review: 4.5

Cuisines: North Indian, Kebab, Momos, Asian, Beverages

Location: Ghodbunder Road, Thane

Cavalry The Lounge

Zomato Review: 4.3

Cuisines: North Indian, Chinese, Oriental, Italian, Kebab, Beverages

Location: Powai, Mumbai

The Bon Bon Lounge

Zomato Review: 4.3

Cuisines: North Indian, Chinese, Thai, Italian, Biryani, Oriental, Desserts, Beverages

Location: Mira Road, Mumbai

The Irish House

Zomato Review: 4.5

Cuisines: Continental, Mediterranean, BBQ, Coffee

Location: Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

The Orange Mint

Zomato Review: 4.5

Cuisines: North Indian, Fast Food, Asian, Continental, Biryani, Chinese, Beverages

Location: Vikhroli, Mumbai

