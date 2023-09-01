10 Live Cricket Screenings to Watch India vs Pakistan Match In Mumbai

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match will be screened live at these venues on September 2.
Looking for a great place to catch live action of the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match in Mumbai? You're in luck! We've rounded up ten spots where you can enjoy live cricket screenings with your friends and family.
Zomato Review: 4.2
Cuisines: Finger Food, Mexican, Pizza, Malwani, Thai, Desserts, Beverages
Location: Wagle Estate, Thane West, Thane
Zomato Review: 4.6
Cuisines: American, Continental, Fast Food, Bar Food, Beverages
Location: Ventura Building, Powai, Mumbai
Zomato Review: 4.5
Cuisines: North Indian, Mughlai, Chinese, Seafood, Continental, Fast Food, Desserts
Location: Wagle Estate, Thane West, Thane
Zomato Review: 4.5
Cuisines: North Indian, Chinese, Burger, Pizza, Continental, Fast Food, Beverages, Desserts
Location: Palladium Mall, Lower Parel, Mumbai
Zomato Review: 4.2
Cuisines: North Indian, Kebab, Continental, Italian, Sushi, Chinese, Desserts, Beverages
Location: Fort, Mumbai
Zomato Review: 4.5
Cuisines: North Indian, Kebab, Momos, Asian, Beverages
Location: Ghodbunder Road, Thane
Zomato Review: 4.3
Cuisines: North Indian, Chinese, Oriental, Italian, Kebab, Beverages
Location: Powai, Mumbai
Zomato Review: 4.3
Cuisines: North Indian, Chinese, Thai, Italian, Biryani, Oriental, Desserts, Beverages
Location: Mira Road, Mumbai
Zomato Review: 4.5
Cuisines: Continental, Mediterranean, BBQ, Coffee
Location: Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai
Zomato Review: 4.5
Cuisines: North Indian, Fast Food, Asian, Continental, Biryani, Chinese, Beverages
Location: Vikhroli, Mumbai