10 Microbreweries To Visit In Mumbai To Celebrate International Beer Day

From BKC to Lower Parel, check out the finest breweries to visit in Mumbai.

Updated On 05:03 PM IST, 04 Aug 2023

Celebrate International Beer Day

Enjoy a rare microbrewery experience at one of Mumbai's best locations handpicked by foodtech giant Zomato.

1. Independence Brewing Company

Location: Powai

Zomato Rating (In Stars): 4.6

image source: IBC Andheri Facebook Page

2. Brewdog

Location: Kamla Mills, Lower Parel

Zomato Rating (In Stars): 4.3

image source: Brewdog India Facebook Page

3. The Finch

Location: Powai

Zomato Rating (In Stars): 4.3

image source: The FInch India Facebook Page

4. Osteria

Location: Veera Desai Road, Andheri

Zomato Rating (In Stars): 4.5

image source: Osteria Mumbai Facebook Page

5. British Brewing Company

Location: Lower Parel, Mumbai

Zomato Rating (In Stars): 4.2

image source: BBCo Facebook Page

6. R Hapi Brewing Co

Location: Mira Road

Zomato Rating (In Stars): 4.1

image source: Hapibrewingco Facebook Page

7. Nho Saigon

Location: Bandra Kurla Complex

Zomato Rating (In Stars): 4.4

image source: Nho Saigon Restaurant Facebook Page

8. Royal Oak Brewery

Location: Vashi

Zomato Rating (In Stars): 4.3

image source: Royal Oak Brewery - Vashi Facebook Page

9. Toit

Location: Lower Parel

Zomato Rating (In Stars): 4.5

image source: Toit Mumbai - Facebook Page

10. Gateway Taproom

Location: Bandra Kurla Complex

Zomato Rating (In Stars): 4.5

image source: Gateway Taproom - Facebook Page

Disclaimer: The objective of this listicle is not to promote alcohol consumption but to make audiences aware of the top microbreweries in town.

“Drinking is injurious to health. Be safe – don't drink and drive.”

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug. 4

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug. 3

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug. 3
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe