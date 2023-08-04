10 Microbreweries To Visit In Mumbai To Celebrate International Beer Day

From BKC to Lower Parel, check out the finest breweries to visit in Mumbai.
Enjoy a rare microbrewery experience at one of Mumbai's best locations handpicked by foodtech giant Zomato.
Location: Powai
Zomato Rating (In Stars): 4.6
image source: IBC Andheri Facebook Page
Location: Kamla Mills, Lower Parel
Zomato Rating (In Stars): 4.3
image source: Brewdog India Facebook Page
Location: Powai
Zomato Rating (In Stars): 4.3
image source: The FInch India Facebook Page
Location: Veera Desai Road, Andheri
Zomato Rating (In Stars): 4.5
image source: Osteria Mumbai Facebook Page
Location: Lower Parel, Mumbai
Zomato Rating (In Stars): 4.2
image source: BBCo Facebook Page
Location: Mira Road
Zomato Rating (In Stars): 4.1
image source: Hapibrewingco Facebook Page
Location: Bandra Kurla Complex
Zomato Rating (In Stars): 4.4
image source: Nho Saigon Restaurant Facebook Page
Location: Vashi
Zomato Rating (In Stars): 4.3
image source: Royal Oak Brewery - Vashi Facebook Page
Location: Lower Parel
Zomato Rating (In Stars): 4.5
image source: Toit Mumbai - Facebook Page
Location: Bandra Kurla Complex
Zomato Rating (In Stars): 4.5
image source: Gateway Taproom - Facebook Page
Disclaimer: The objective of this listicle is not to promote alcohol consumption but to make audiences aware of the top microbreweries in town.
“Drinking is injurious to health. Be safe – don't drink and drive.”