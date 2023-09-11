10 Countries That Have Changed Their Names Officially

From the Netherlands to Sri Lanka, here are ten countries that have been renamed.

Updated On 07:43 PM IST, 11 Sep 2023

1. Türkiye

In 2022, the United Nations officially recognised Turkey renaming itself Türkiye after the government formally advocated for the new name.

2. Sri Lanka

In 1972, Ceylon became a republic and changed its name to Sri Lanka.

3. Czechia

In 2016, the country adopted the name “Czechia” as a shortened, informal name for the Czech Republic.

4. Netherlands

In 2019, the Dutch authorities decided to rebrand their country's international image, with a switch from calling it 'Holland' to 'The Netherlands'.

5. Iran

As per media reports, in 1935, the Iranian government requested those countries which it had diplomatic relations with, to call Persia "Iran," which is the name of the country in Persian.

6. Thailand

 Thailand was officially called Siam until 1939.

7. Republic Of Cabo Verde

The Republic of Cabo Verde changed its official name from The Republic of Cape Verde on 24 October 2013.

8. Myanmar

The ruling military junta changed its name from Burma to Myanmar in 1989. As per BBC, the change was recognised by the United Nations, and by countries such as France and Japan, but not by the US and the UK.

9. Eswatini

King Mswati III of Swaziland announced in 2018 that he was renaming the country "the Kingdom of Eswatini".

10. Democratic Republic Of Congo

Zaire joined the United Nations on 20 September 1960. On 17 May 1997, its name was changed to the Democratic Republic of the Congo

More Stories

Here's what to expect from the Apple event

Top 5 Run Scorers In ODI Cricket History

Top Six Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss—Sept. 11
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe