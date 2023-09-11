10 Countries That Have Changed Their Names Officially

From the Netherlands to Sri Lanka, here are ten countries that have been renamed.
In 2022, the United Nations officially recognised Turkey renaming itself Türkiye after the government formally advocated for the new name.
In 1972, Ceylon became a republic and changed its name to Sri Lanka.
In 2016, the country adopted the name “Czechia” as a shortened, informal name for the Czech Republic.
In 2019, the Dutch authorities decided to rebrand their country's international image, with a switch from calling it 'Holland' to 'The Netherlands'.
As per media reports, in 1935, the Iranian government requested those countries which it had diplomatic relations with, to call Persia "Iran," which is the name of the country in Persian.
Thailand was officially called Siam until 1939.
The Republic of Cabo Verde changed its official name from The Republic of Cape Verde on 24 October 2013.
The ruling military junta changed its name from Burma to Myanmar in 1989. As per BBC, the change was recognised by the United Nations, and by countries such as France and Japan, but not by the US and the UK.
King Mswati III of Swaziland announced in 2018 that he was renaming the country "the Kingdom of Eswatini".
Zaire joined the United Nations on 20 September 1960. On 17 May 1997, its name was changed to the Democratic Republic of the Congo