10 Christmas Films To Watch This Holiday Season On Netflix

Watch these movies during your Christmas Holidays!
Ellie, a small-town bakery owner meets a young CEO, Nick, who sees automation as the future. Will Ellie and her famous Christmas Kringles change Nick’s perception?
Skating choreographer, Katie, is hired by King Alexander to train his daughter for an ice skating performance. Sparks fly between the duo, but what will Katie choose between love and career?
The lovable sheep, Shaun, is on a hunt for a bigger stocking for Christmas. Join him and his gang from the farm, on this wild Christmas adventure.
Interior designer Whitney’s new client turns out to be her ex, Cormac, whose daughter wishes for them to end up together. Will a ‘Christmas Miracle’ make Daisy’s wish to have a mother come true?
A best-selling author, a woman searching for her birth mother, a diary filled with secrets! Sounds like the recipe for a Christmas romance, and maybe come Christmas miracles as well?
Christmas is the time for homecoming. What happens when Amelia, an app developer from Chicago, returns to her hometown to get inspired and ends up finding love in the least expected place?
This Christmas is sure to take an adventurous turn when the well-disciplined Boss Baby swaps places with one of Santa’s elves and gets stranded at the North Pole.
Don’t we all love the fake relationship turns real plot? Then, you’re sure to love Holidate as Sloane and Jackson end up catching true feelings for each other after being each other's platonic plus-ones.
Christmas is all about uplifting spirits. Watch Jeronicus, a toymaker find new hope in his kind and curious granddaughter, after being shattered by a trusted apprentice’s betrayal.
A royal romance always makes Christmas merrier. This holiday season, an aspiring journalist finds love in a dashing prince after going undercover to get the scoop on him.
