10 Celebrity Owned Restaurants In Mumbai

You might also bump into one of your favourite celebrities when you visit these places.
Foodtech giant Zomato has curated a list of places in Mumbai that are owned by famous personalities. You can visit these highly rated places if you are looking for a premium dining experience
Owned by: Karan Johar
Location: Colaba, Mumbai
Rating: 4.0 on Zomato
Cuisine: Asian, Continental, European, Mediterranean, Salad, Sandwich, Desserts, Beverages
Owned by: Jay Mehta (Juhi Chawla's husband)
Location: Fort, Mumbai
Rating: 4.1 on Zomato
Cuisine: Lebanese, Beverages, Wraps, Salad, Desserts
Owned by: Addite Malik, Simple Kaul & Vatsala Rajeev Raj
Location: Juhu, Mumbai
Rating: 4.3 on Zomato
Cuisine: Cafe, Chinese, Italian, Continental, Pizza, Pasta, Beverages, Desserts
Owned by: Jay Mehta, Arja Shridhar, and Sam Malde
Location: Khar, Mumbai
Rating: 4.0 on Zomato
Cuisine: Italian, Pizza, Desserts, Beverages
Owned by: Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Location: Linking Road, Bandra West, Mumbai
Rating: 4.6 on Zomato
Cuisine: Asian, Chinese, Continental, Beverages, Desserts
Owned by: Ayesha Takia and Farhan Azmi
Location: Linking Road, Bandra West, Mumbai
Rating: 4.0 on Zomato
Cuisine: South Indian, Maharashtrian, Desserts
Owned by: Badshah
Location: The Orb, Marol, Mumbai
Rating: 4.1 on Zomato
Cuisine: Asian, European, Beverages
Owned by: Dharshan Munidasa, Kumar Sangakkara & Mahela Jayawardene
Location: Khar, Mumbai
Rating: 4.0 on Zomato
Cuisine: Seafood, Goan, Mangalorean, Konkan, Finger Food, Desserts, Beverages
Owned by: Perizaad Zorabian
Location: Pali Hill, Bandra West, Mumbai
Rating: 4.0 on Zomato
Cuisine: Chinese, Continental, Seafood, Sichuan, Desserts
Image Source: Representative/Unsplash
Owned by: Sinan Kader
Location: Bandstand, Bandra West, Mumbai
Rating: 4.0 on Zomato
Cuisine: Cafe, Healthy Food, Continental, Sandwich, Pizza, Beverages, Shake, Desserts