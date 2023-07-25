10 Celebrity Owned Restaurants In Mumbai

You might also bump into one of your favourite celebrities when you visit these places.

Updated On 09:49 AM IST, 25 Jul 2023

Foodtech giant Zomato has curated a list of places in Mumbai that are owned by famous personalities. You can visit these highly rated places if you are looking for a premium dining experience

1. Neuma

Owned by: Karan Johar

Location: Colaba, Mumbai

Rating: 4.0 on Zomato

Cuisine: Asian, Continental, European, Mediterranean, Salad, Sandwich, Desserts, Beverages

2. Rue Du Liban

Owned by: Jay Mehta (Juhi Chawla's husband)

Location: Fort, Mumbai

Rating: 4.1 on Zomato

Cuisine: Lebanese, Beverages, Wraps, Salad, Desserts

3. The Homemade Cafe & Bar

Owned by: Addite Malik, Simple Kaul & Vatsala Rajeev Raj

Location: Juhu, Mumbai

Rating: 4.3 on Zomato

Cuisine: Cafe, Chinese, Italian, Continental, Pizza, Pasta, Beverages, Desserts

4. Gustoso

Owned by: Jay Mehta, Arja Shridhar, and Sam Malde

Location: Khar, Mumbai

Rating: 4.0 on Zomato

Cuisine: Italian, Pizza, Desserts, Beverages

5. Bastian

Owned by: Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Location: Linking Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Rating: 4.6 on Zomato

Cuisine: Asian, Chinese, Continental, Beverages, Desserts

6. Madras Diaries

Owned by: Ayesha Takia and Farhan Azmi

Location: Linking Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Rating: 4.0 on Zomato

Cuisine: South Indian, Maharashtrian, Desserts

7. Dragonfly Experience

Owned by: Badshah

Location: The Orb, Marol, Mumbai

Rating: 4.1 on Zomato

Cuisine: Asian, European, Beverages

8. Ministry of Crab

Owned by: Dharshan Munidasa, Kumar Sangakkara & Mahela Jayawardene

Location: Khar, Mumbai

Rating: 4.0 on Zomato

Cuisine: Seafood, Goan, Mangalorean, Konkan, Finger Food, Desserts, Beverages

9. Gondola

Owned by: Perizaad Zorabian

Location: Pali Hill, Bandra West, Mumbai

Rating: 4.0 on Zomato

Cuisine: Chinese, Continental, Seafood, Sichuan, Desserts

Image Source: Representative/Unsplash

10. The Bandstand Pantry

Owned by: Sinan Kader

Location: Bandstand, Bandra West, Mumbai

Rating: 4.0 on Zomato

Cuisine: Cafe, Healthy Food, Continental, Sandwich, Pizza, Beverages, Shake, Desserts

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 25

ITR Filing FY23: Here Are The Top Five States So Far

Goodbye Blue Bird, Welcome X! 5 Top News Headlines As Elon Musk Rebrands Twitter
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe