10 Camera Mobile Phones To Buy Under Rs 20,000

Here are 10 smartphones with impressive cameras that are available to purchase under Rs 20,000.

Updated On 03:09 PM IST, 16 Aug 2023

1. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

Starting Price: Rs 19,999

Available on Amazon India and OnePlus website

Camera: 108 MP Main Camera with EIS; 2MP Depth-Assist Lens and 2MP Macro Lens; Front (Selfie) Camera: 16MP

2. Samsung Galaxy F34 5G

Starting Price: Rs 18,999

Available on Samsung's online store and Flipkart

Camera: 50MP (OIS) + 8MP + 2MP | 13MP Front Camera

3. Redmi Note 12 5G

Starting Price: Rs 16,999

Available on Amazon, Flipkart and Mi,com

Camera: 48MP Main Camera, 8MP Ultra-Wide Camera and 2MP Macro Camera

4. realme 10 Pro 5G

Starting Price: Rs 18,999

Available on Amazon and Flipkart

Camera: 108MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera

5. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

Starting Price: Rs 15,999

Available on Samsung's website and Amazon

Camera: 50+2+2MP High Resolution Camera

6. realme narzo 60 5G

Starting Price: Rs 17,999

Availability on Realme website, Amazon, Flipkart

Camera: 64MP Street Photography Camera, 16MP AI Selfie Camera, 2 MP Portrait Camera

7. Vivo T2x 5G 

Starting Price: Rs 12,999

Availability on Vivo's website and Flipkart

Camera: 50MP + 2MP | 8MP Front Camera

8. OPPO A78 5G

Starting Price: Rs 18,999

Availability on Oppo's website and Amazon

Camera: Crystal clear details with AI Camera setup 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera | 8MP Front Camera

9. Motorola G62 5G

Starting Price: Rs 14,999

Availability on Motorola website and Flipkart

Camera: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera

10. Vivo Y36

Starting Price: Rs 16,999.00

Available on Vivo's website Amazon and Flipkart

Camera: 50MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera

