10 Best Restaurants In India For 2024, According To La Liste

Updated On 04:58 PM IST, 22 Nov 2023

La Liste, a prestigious restaurant ranking platform, unveiled its 'Top 1000 Restaurants in the World' for 2024. Seven global eateries, including Le Bernardin and Guy Savoy, received the highest score of 99.5. Indian Accent in New Delhi secured the top spot among Indian restaurants with a score of 95.

1. Indian Accent

  • Location: New Delhi

  • La Liste Score: 95%

2. Karavalli

  • Location: Bengaluru

  • La Liste Score: 86%

3. Adaa

  • Location: Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad

  • La Liste Score: 84%

4. Yauatcha

  • Location: Mumbai

  • La Liste Score: 84%

5. Dum Pukht

  • Location: New Delhi

  • La Liste Score: 84%

6. Jamavar

  • Location: Leela Palace, Bengaluru

  • La Liste Score: 82.5%

7. Le Cirque Signature

  • Location: The Leela Palace, Bengaluru

  • La Liste Score: 82.5%

8. Megu

  • Location: Leela Palace, New Delhi

  • La Liste Score: 82%

9. Bukhara

  • Location: ITC Maurya, New Delhi

  • La Liste Score: 79%

10. Ziya

  • Location: Mumbai

  • La Liste Score: 78.5%

