10 Best Restaurants In India For 2024, According To La Liste

La Liste, a prestigious restaurant ranking platform, unveiled its 'Top 1000 Restaurants in the World' for 2024. Seven global eateries, including Le Bernardin and Guy Savoy, received the highest score of 99.5. Indian Accent in New Delhi secured the top spot among Indian restaurants with a score of 95.
Location: New Delhi
La Liste Score: 95%
Location: Bengaluru
La Liste Score: 86%
Location: Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad
La Liste Score: 84%
Location: Mumbai
La Liste Score: 84%
Location: New Delhi
La Liste Score: 84%
Location: Leela Palace, Bengaluru
La Liste Score: 82.5%
Location: The Leela Palace, Bengaluru
La Liste Score: 82.5%
Location: Leela Palace, New Delhi
La Liste Score: 82%
Location: ITC Maurya, New Delhi
La Liste Score: 79%
Location: Mumbai
La Liste Score: 78.5%
