10 Best Horror Movies Of 2023 So Far

From M3GAN to The Blackening, here are the 10 movies you should watch if you love the horror genre.
Rotten Tomatoes, a review-aggregation website of movies and TV shows has ranked the best horror movies released in 2023 so far. The list is updated regularly by the platform. Here are the best horror movies of 2023 till August 19.
Rating: 97%
Directed By: Michelle Garza Cervera
Rating: 95%
Directed By: Danny Philippou, Michael Philippou
Rating: 95%
Directed By: Gabriel Bier Gislason
Rating: 93%
Directed By: Gerard Johnstone
Rating: 92%
Directed By: Kurtis David Harder
Rating: 90%
Directed By: Ted Geoghegan
Rating: 87%
Directed By: John Hyams
Rating: 86%
Directed By: Brandon Cronenberg
Rating: 87%
Directed By: Tim Story
Rating: 86%
Directed By: Matt Angel, Suzanne Coote