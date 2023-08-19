10 Best Horror Movies Of 2023 So Far

From M3GAN to The Blackening, here are the 10 movies you should watch if you love the horror genre.

Updated On 11:02 AM IST, 19 Aug 2023

Rotten Tomatoes, a review-aggregation website of movies and TV shows has ranked the best horror movies released in 2023 so far. The list is updated regularly by the platform. Here are the best horror movies of 2023 till August 19.

1. Huesera: The Bone Woman

Rating: 97%

Directed By: Michelle Garza Cervera

2. Talk to Me

Rating: 95%

Directed By: Danny Philippou, Michael Philippou

3. Attachment

Rating: 95%

Directed By: Gabriel Bier Gislason

4. M3GAN

Rating: 93%

Directed By: Gerard Johnstone

5. Influencer

Rating: 92%

Directed By: Kurtis David Harder

6. Brooklyn 45

Rating: 90%

Directed By: Ted Geoghegan

7. Sick

Rating: 87%

Directed By: John Hyams

8. Infinity Pool

Rating: 86%

Directed By: Brandon Cronenberg

9. The Blackening

Rating: 87%

Directed By: Tim Story

10. The Wrath of Becky

Rating: 86%

Directed By: Matt Angel, Suzanne Coote

