Ivy League Backlash Draws Money, Students To Upstart University In Texas

Pano Kanelos, the institution’s president, said it's seeing a surge in interest from donors horrified by the response at top-tier universities to Hamas’s Oct. 7 attacks on Israel, including what some saw as a failure to directly condemn terrorism and attacks on Jewish students. To Weiss and other backers of UATX who had previously decried cancel culture and diversity programs they perceive as having run amok, the response represented the culmination of the far-left takeover of elite education. For them, it showed how out of touch university administrators had become and proved the need for an institution that rejected “illiberalism,” like the University of Austin.