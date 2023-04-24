Tiger Woods-Backed Project to Build Homes in Florida Horse Town

Plans call for single-family homes, condos, a hotel and a golf club on a site spanning 600 acres (243 hectares). A commercial center will include stores, restaurants and offices. Work is scheduled to begin next month with updates to the existing Cypress Golf Course, and the developers expect other club facilities to take shape over the next few years.While Wellington, like Palm Beach, has historically been busiest in the winter months when equestrian and polo competitions are underway, the pandemic-era migration of finance firms – and their workers – to the area is drawing families with school-age children who want to make it their primary home, but may find current offerings lacking.“The programming and the amenities and the lifestyle that you’ve got to deliver 12 months of the year is a little short in this area,” said Christopher Anand, chief executive officer and managing partner at Nexus Luxury Collection, a developer and hospitality group founded by British billionaire Joe Lewis and his Tavistock Group with Woods, Timberlake and golfer Ernie Els. “We have a real opportunity to redefine what full-time living is for families in South Florida.”