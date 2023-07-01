Borrowers Lament the Failure of Biden’s 'Too Good to Be True’ Student Debt Forgiveness Plan

“The decision is very disheartening,” said Crystal Douglas, an occupational therapist and single mother in Michigan with $85,000 in federal student debt. The breathing space of forgiveness, when loan payments were also suspended, helped her pay for support services for her son at school. But with her finances already so tight even without the $300 she was paying monthly toward her student loans before the pandemic, figuring out what to cut back when her loan payments resume will be tough.