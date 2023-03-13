Some SVB Clients Are Finally Regaining Account Access

Not everyone has been so lucky. Piotr Pisarz, CEO of the UK startup Uncapped, said his account was not yet working at 2 p.m. London time. Other startup founders said the customer portal appeared to have been restored, but they couldn’t log in. Matt Clifford, CEO of the tech investor Entrepreneur First, said he was able to log in, but the process was extremely slow. (He guessed the bank was getting a lot of requests.)