Secretive Wine Billionaire's 'Old-Style' Habits Blur Succession

But at the heart of Castel’s battle with the Swiss tax authorities is his claim that the empire he built is not his alone, but a family enterprise started as a produce and wine business by him and four of his eight siblings in 1949. Castel’s lawyers argued that he has extricated himself from operations over the years and that in 1992, largely removed himself from the ownership of the group. They said his share of the proceeds of the group was less than a fifth, with the rest going to four other branches of the family, and that his title of chairman at the time was merely for commercial purposes to reassure partners and ward off competitors.