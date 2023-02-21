You Need At Least $3 Million In Savings To Live Comfortably In Retirement

During the bull run, mega-cap tech stocks like Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. came to dominate the index, leading to very concentrated investment portfolios for many savers. These stocks kicked off the year with a nice rally after a horrible 2022. Nevertheless, more than half of investors in the latest MLIV Pulse survey expect new market leaders to supplant the big tech companies as the drivers of US stock market performance over the next three years.