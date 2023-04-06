Private Club Discover Collection Eyes To Break Even In Three Years As Luxury Booms

Members-only work and social lifestyle club Discover Collection is looking to break even in three years, buoyed by a surge in spending by the ultra-rich on health and wellness post Covid-19 rather than on material objects.

"The future of luxury is in wellness," said Meraj Khan, chairman and founder of Gravity Global Group, which owns the Discover Collection club. "We are not only seeing evidence of a very strong rebound post-pandemic, but the elites are taking the wellness industry to the next level," he added.

Owning the most expensive or the latest goods seems to have taken a back seat to looking good and feeling good, according to Khan. "Also, due to mental tiredness and stress caused by frantic lifestyles, consumers are willing to pay any premium on soothing and rejuvenating services like spas and indulging in experiences that are promoting their well-being," he said.