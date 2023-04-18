One Tesla Deal Propels Little-Known Family to $800 Million Fortune

Ryu Kwang-ji, the chairman of chemical manufacturer Kum Yang Co., has a stake worth some $1.4 billion after the stock jumped more than 1,600% in the past year, according to Bloomberg calculations based on the latest corporate filing. Ecopro Co., a maker of battery materials, has climbed about 500% in 2023 alone, boosting the value of founder Lee Dong-chae and his family’s holdings to $3.1 billion. The rise has raised eyebrows in the past, and Lee was convicted of trading with undisclosed information last year, a ruling that prosecutors have appealed for a different sentencing.